Seven Migrants Found Dead In Refrigerated Truck In Libya; 28 Others Survived
Seven illegal migrants were found dead in a refrigerated truck which was left abandoned on the shores of Qarabulli town, around 65km east of Tripoli. Libyan authorities found the truck with 34 African migrants held inside, seven of whom appeared to have died of suffocation.
