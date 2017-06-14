Qatar's ambassador to Turkey slams unprecedented sanctions, urges dialogue
ANKARA: Salem bin Mubarak Al Shafi, Qatar's ambassador to Turkey, spoke to Anadolu Agency about the ongoing political row between his country and several other Arab states. Asserting that sanctions recently imposed on Qatar were totally baseless, Al Shafi said: "The entire episode began with the hacking [of Qatar's state news agency], but it later became a political struggle as a result of fake news."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC