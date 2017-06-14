Qatar's ambassador to Turkey slams un...

Qatar's ambassador to Turkey slams unprecedented sanctions, urges dialogue

ANKARA: Salem bin Mubarak Al Shafi, Qatar's ambassador to Turkey, spoke to Anadolu Agency about the ongoing political row between his country and several other Arab states. Asserting that sanctions recently imposed on Qatar were totally baseless, Al Shafi said: "The entire episode began with the hacking [of Qatar's state news agency], but it later became a political struggle as a result of fake news."

