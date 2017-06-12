Qatar, the UAE and the Libya connection

Qatar, the UAE and the Libya connection

The recent outbreak of diplomatic and political turmoil between key Gulf countries - namely Qatar on one side and Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain supported by Egypt on the other - is probably the most serious since the formation of the One of the key accusations that has been levelled against Qatar by the other three fellow GCC countries is its alleged support for terrorism and its support for Islamist groups in the region, including in Libya . The UAE, Saudi Arabia and their allies have issued a terrorist sanctions list containing 12 organisations and 59 individuals, whom they claim to have been supported and financed by Qatar.

