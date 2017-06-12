Qatar accused of stealing Libyan Es'h...

Qatar accused of stealing Libyan Es'hailSat satellite in 2013

Read more: Egypt Today

The sources said Qatar stole Es'hailSat satellite during its negotiations with the French BeIN Sports in order to avoid any disruption by Egyptian satellites Nilesat or Arabsat. They claimed the satellite, which launched in 2007 from the Guiana base in France at a cost of a 400 million , vanished from its orbit in 2013.

Chicago, IL

