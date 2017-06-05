Qaddafi's son released by Libyan militia

Saif al-Islam Qaddafi, second son of former Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi, has been freed under an amnesty, the BBC reported Saturday. The Abu Bakr al-Siddiq Battalion said he had been released on Friday but he has not been shown in public.

