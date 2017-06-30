Overwhelmed by migrants, Italy threat...

Overwhelmed by migrants, Italy threatens to bar the door to rescue ships

Friday Jun 30 Read more: The Washington Post

A Libyan coast guardsman stands on a boat Tuesday during the rescue of 147 migrants attempting to reach Europe off the coastal town of Zawiyah, 28 miles west of the capital Tripoli. More than 12,000 migrants have been rescued in the blue seas of the Mediterranean in the last four days, a spike that has some overwhelmed Italian policymakers threatening to partly bar their ports to rescue ships.

