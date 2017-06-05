Over 100 migrants rescued off Libya
Geneva, June 6 Libyan coastguard picked up 110 African migrants, including 40 women and three children, the United Nations migration agency said on Tuesday. The migrants were plucked from the sea off the coastal city of Zliten in northeast Libya, the International Organisation for Migration said.
