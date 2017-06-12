Next 25 Articles

Update: Subsequent to Judicial Watch reporting this incident Border Patrol management felt compelled to serve a warrant on the "Samaritan camp," which agents had been waiting for three days to obtain. Despite President Trump's pledge to tighten border security Border Patrol agents in one of the nation's busiest sectors for illegal immigrants and drugs were ordered this week to stand back after a surveillance camera recorded a group entering the U.S. from Mexico, federal law enforcement sources told Judicial Watch.

