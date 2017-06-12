More than 900 migrants rescued off Libya

The Libyan coastguard has rescued more than 900 African and Asian migrants attempting to reach Europe, a navy spokesman said today. "A coastguard patrol from Zawiya intercepted five inflatable boats and a wooden vessel carrying 906 migrants at dawn on Friday," General Ayoub Qassem said.

