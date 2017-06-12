Manchester bomber sympathized with pl...

Manchester bomber sympathized with plight of Syrian children, was radicalized in the U.K.

Salman Abedi 's brother Hashem also said he had bought equipment for the attack in Britain, though he did not know where it would be carried out, Ahmed Bin Salem, a spokesman for Tripoli's Special Deterrence Force , told Reuters. Rada is a counter-terrorism force aligned with the UN -backed government in Tripoli.

Chicago, IL

