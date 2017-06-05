Manchester bomber Salman Abedi radicalised in UK, says brother arrested in Libya
Abedi's brother Hashim, who was arrested in Tripoli in the wake of last month's attack, knew the 22-year-old was planning something, counter-terror official Ahmed bin Salem said. Hashim, aged 20, said Abedi became radicalised while living in Manchester in 2015, Mr bin Salem told the Associated Press.
