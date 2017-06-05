Manchester bomber radicalised in UK i...

Manchester bomber radicalised in UK in 2015 - Tripoli counter-terror force

Thursday

The suicide bomber who killed 22 people at a concert in Manchester last month was radicalised in 2015 while living in Britain, his brother has told Libyan counter-terrorism investigators in Tripoli. Salman Abedi's brother Hashem also said he had bought equipment for the attack in Britain, though he did not know where it would be carried out, Ahmed Bin Salem, a spokesman for Tripoli's Special Deterrence Force , told Reuters.

Chicago, IL

