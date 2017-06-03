Manchester bomber Abedi met ISIS fighters in Libya, report says -...
Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi went to Libya before the attack and met with Islamic State extremists linked to the 2015 Paris terrorist attack, The New York Times reported Saturday. The report, citing current and retired intelligence officials, said Abedi met the ISIS operatives on visits to Tripoli and another town.
