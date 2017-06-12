London Terrorist Fought in Sen. McCai...

London Terrorist Fought in Sen. McCain's Beloved Free Syrian Army

One of the terrorists who carried out the deadly London Bridge attack in England this month fought in an affiliate of Senator John McCain's beloved Free Syrian Army in Libya, supporting the U.S.-backed effort to topple Muammar Gaddafi. His name is Rachid Redouane and, after fighting in the Libyan revolution with the Tripoli-based group Liwa al Ummah, he joined a militia that deployed jihadist fighters to Syria.

Chicago, IL

