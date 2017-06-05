Libya's neighbours push political dea...

Libya's neighbours push political deal over military solution

Tuesday Jun 6

ALGIERS: Libya's neighbours Algeria, Egypt and Tunisia agreed on Tuesday to push for political dialogue to end the crisis in the North African country and rejected foreign interference or any military solution. The "Algiers declaration" came after Egyptian jets last month carried out repeated air strikes targeting camps for Islamist militants inside Libya who Cairo says were responsible for an attack on Egyptian Christians.

Chicago, IL

