Libya's Misrata, Tawergha sign reconciliation agreement

17 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

BENGHAZI, Libya - Libyans from cities that fought on opposing sides of the 2011 civil war have signed a reconciliation agreement, one that will allow residents of Tawergha to return to their homes after being driven out by militias, mainly from Misrata. The deal, announced in a Monday statement by the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord in Tripoli, should see the government help Tawergha residents relocate to the city from displacement camps elsewhere in Libya.

Chicago, IL

