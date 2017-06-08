Libya's Misrata city council rejects entry of Benghazi allied...
The municipal council of Misrata, 200 kilometers east of the Libyan capital Tripoli, on Wednesday refused to allow Benghazi defense brigades to enter the city with their weapons, demanding them to extradite terrorists. "We ask the Benghazi defense brigades not to enter the city with their weapons, use the city as a base or a point of concentration or supply for any party, to achieve their objectives with the use of arms," Misrata municipal council said in a press statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC