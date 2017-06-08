Libya's Misrata city council rejects entry of Benghazi allied...

The municipal council of Misrata, 200 kilometers east of the Libyan capital Tripoli, on Wednesday refused to allow Benghazi defense brigades to enter the city with their weapons, demanding them to extradite terrorists. "We ask the Benghazi defense brigades not to enter the city with their weapons, use the city as a base or a point of concentration or supply for any party, to achieve their objectives with the use of arms," Misrata municipal council said in a press statement.

