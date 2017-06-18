Libyan migration crisis: More than 900 rescued as situation worsens

Illegal migrants arrive by boat at a naval base after they were rescued by Libyan coastguard in the coastal city of Tripoli, Libya, May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny - RTS16146 More than 900 African and Asian migrants - including at least 25 minors and seven pregnant women - en route to Europe have been rescued by a Libyan Coast Guard patrol, Al-Monitor reports.

