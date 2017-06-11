Libyan group says it has freed Kadhafi son Seif al-Islam

An armed group in Libya said on Facebook Saturday it has freed Seif al-Islam, the son of dead dictator Moamer Kadhafi who has been in custody since November 2011. The Abu Bakr al-Sadiq Brigade, a militia of former rebels that controls the town of Zintan in western Libya, said Seif al-Islam was freed Friday evening, "the 14th day of the month of Ramadan", under an amnesty law promulgated by the parliament based in the east.

