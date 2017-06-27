Libya urges Saudi Arabia to probe arr...

Libya urges Saudi Arabia to probe arrest of two Libyan nationals

32 min ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Libya's UN-backed government in Tripoli on Tuesday urged Saudi Arabia to investigate the arrest of two Libyan nationals at Jeddah airport. In a press statement, the Libyan foreign ministry said:"We are continuing to follow up the arrest of two Libyan nationals at Jeddah airport in Saudi Arabia on their way back home after performing Umrah rituals on Saturday.

