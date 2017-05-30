Libya unity forces take control of Tripoli airport
Forces loyal to Libya's UN-backed unity government on Thursday took control of Tripoli International Airport, which was largely destroyed in 2014, after the withdrawal of rival militias from the site. "This is the beginning of the reconstruction of state of institutions" and the return to rule of law, said General Najmi al-Nakoua, leader of the newly formed presidential guard.
