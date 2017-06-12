Leaks reveal Qatar cooperation with Y...

Leaks reveal Qatar cooperation with Yemen's Hussein Al-Ahmar

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Egypt Today

According to the website, a leaked phone conversation between Qatari intelligence officer Nasser Al Mari and Yemen's National Solidarity Council leader Sheikh Hussein al-Ahmar "uncovered Qatari attempts to spoil the Gulf Initiative to resolve the Yemeni crisis." In the leaked conversation, the Qatari intelligence officer asked al-Ahmar to inform the Houthis' leader, described as Qatar's "friend" during the conversation, to refuse the Gulf initiative.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Egypt Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr '17 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr '17 Stomach Cancer 10
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb '17 Dipsydoodle 79
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,467 • Total comments across all topics: 281,825,265

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC