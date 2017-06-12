Leaks reveal Qatar cooperation with Yemen's Hussein Al-Ahmar

According to the website, a leaked phone conversation between Qatari intelligence officer Nasser Al Mari and Yemen's National Solidarity Council leader Sheikh Hussein al-Ahmar "uncovered Qatari attempts to spoil the Gulf Initiative to resolve the Yemeni crisis." In the leaked conversation, the Qatari intelligence officer asked al-Ahmar to inform the Houthis' leader, described as Qatar's "friend" during the conversation, to refuse the Gulf initiative.

