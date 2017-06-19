LE Eithne rescues over 180 migrants o...

LE Eithne rescues over 180 migrants off Libyan coast

The Irish naval vessel's crew carried out two rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea approximately 40km off the north west coast of Tripoli. The first rescue at 6am brought in 113 migrants before a second craft was spotted nearby and a further 70 were brought to safety on the L Eithne.

