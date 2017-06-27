Italy visa offices in Tobruk Thursday
Rome, June 27 - A visa office will be opened in Tobruk on Thursday June 29 so that Libyans in the east of the country can apply to travel to Italy like those in the west of the country, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Tuesday, calling it "good news".
