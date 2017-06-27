Italy visa offices in Tobruk Thursday

Italy visa offices in Tobruk Thursday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: ANSA.it

Rome, June 27 - A visa office will be opened in Tobruk on Thursday June 29 so that Libyans in the east of the country can apply to travel to Italy like those in the west of the country, Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Tuesday, calling it "good news".

Start the conversation, or Read more at ANSA.it.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr '17 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr '17 Stomach Cancer 10
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb '17 Dipsydoodle 79
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,470 • Total comments across all topics: 282,091,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC