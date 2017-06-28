IS group tends to cash in on Libya rifts to offset losses in Middle East

Following IS loss of a large number of leaders and individuals in the decline of its forces, the possibility of movements in Libya began to surface again, said a senior Libyan official Wednesday. Libya is still suffering political division, which showed no signs of improving, with the growing influence of human and weapons smuggling networks, said Abu-Bakr al-Baghdadi, a member of the Media Center for the unity government's forces.

