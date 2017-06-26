Irish naval ship rescues 712 people near Libya: defense forces
An Irish naval ship rescued 712 people including pregnant women and infants off the coast of the Libyan capital of Tripoli as part of an international migrant rescue effort, Ireland's Defence Forces said on Monday. The LE Eithne ship led the rescue of multiple vessels in distress 40 kilometers north-west of Tripoli throughout Sunday.
