IOM Launches First Online Consular Service for Stranded Migrants in Libya Hoping to Return Home

The UN Migration Agency has launched an online consular service to make the consular process easier to access and navigate for vulnerable migrants hoping to return home. The first online consular session was conducted on 5 June via Skype in close cooperation with the Ghanaian Embassy in Tripoli.

Chicago, IL

