IOM Launches First Online Consular Service for Stranded Migrants in Libya Hoping to Return Home
The UN Migration Agency has launched an online consular service to make the consular process easier to access and navigate for vulnerable migrants hoping to return home. The first online consular session was conducted on 5 June via Skype in close cooperation with the Ghanaian Embassy in Tripoli.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC