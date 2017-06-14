ICC calls for 'immediate arrest' of G...

ICC calls for 'immediate arrest' of Gaddafi son

The Hague: The International Criminal Court chief's prosecutor on Wednesday called for the "immediate arrest and surrender" of Moamer Gaddafii's son Seif al-Islam, who was reportedly set free by a militia in Libya. An arrest warrant issued by the Hague-based ICC in 2011 "remains valid and Libya is obliged to immediately arrest and surrender" the late dictator's son "regardless of any purported amnesty law in Libya," Fatou Bensouda said.

