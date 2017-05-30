Haftar's forces say take southern desert base

CAIRO, June 4, 2017 : Forces loyal to east Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar said on Saturday they had taken an air base in the south, boosting their presence in the vast Libyan desert. Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army seized Al-Jufra base 500 kilometres south of Tripoli, LNA spokesman Khalifa al-Abidi said.

