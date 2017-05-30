France says security conditions not right to reopen Libya embassy

PARIS: France's foreign ministry said on Friday security conditions were still not right to reopen its embassy in Libya despite a claim by the prime minister of a U.N.-backed government there that Paris wanted to restore its diplomatic mission soon. France closed its embassy in Tripoli in 2014 amid growing instability in the North African country, but Fayez al-Seraj, the head of the Government of National Accord , said in a statement on May 30 that new President Emmanuel Macron had promised him to reopen the embassy "as early as possible."

