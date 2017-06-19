First hand tales of the Second World War for Bedfordshire pupils
A World War II Navy Veteran held Year 7 pupils spellbound with his experiences of serving during the war when he visited Biddenham School this week. He was conscripted into the Navy in 1939 when he was just 19 years old and fought for the whole duration of the war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bedford Today.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC