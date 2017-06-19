First hand tales of the Second World ...

First hand tales of the Second World War for Bedfordshire pupils

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Bedford Today

A World War II Navy Veteran held Year 7 pupils spellbound with his experiences of serving during the war when he visited Biddenham School this week. He was conscripted into the Navy in 1939 when he was just 19 years old and fought for the whole duration of the war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bedford Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08) Apr '17 Im Dying 35
News Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11) Apr '17 Frogmouth Trump 49
News Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11) Apr '17 Stomach Cancer 10
News Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11) Feb '17 Dipsydoodle 79
News Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16) Dec '16 GreatSouthbay4040 2
News Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... (Nov '16) Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11) Nov '16 Stoltenberg of NATO 48
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,066 • Total comments across all topics: 281,943,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC