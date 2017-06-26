EU effort to halt migrants founders i...

EU effort to halt migrants founders in Libya's chaos

19 hrs ago

When Libya's coastguard received the first of a long-awaited batch of patrol boats from Italy last month, two of the four vessels still had mechanical problems and one broke down on the way to Tripoli. As Italy's interior minister later flew in to present the boats officially at a naval base in the Libyan capital, coast guards grumbled that the vessels were old and had little deck space for rescued migrants.

Chicago, IL

