Eight migrant bodies found off Libya, dozens feared missing - coastguard

Libyan coastguards recovered the bodies of eight migrants from an inflatable boat found east of Tripoli on Saturday, with dozens of other migrants feared missing, a spokesman said. "In general this type of boat carries 100 to 110 people, so we do not know what has happened to the others," said Issa al-Zaroog, a coastguard spokesman in the town of Garabulli.

