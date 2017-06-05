Eight migrant bodies found off Libya,...

Eight migrant bodies found off Libya, dozens feared missing - coastguard

Read more: Reuters

Libyan coastguards recovered the bodies of eight migrants from an inflatable boat found east of Tripoli on Saturday, with dozens of other migrants feared missing, a spokesman said. "In general this type of boat carries 100 to 110 people, so we do not know what has happened to the others," said Issa al-Zaroog, a coastguard spokesman in the town of Garabulli.

