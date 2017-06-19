East Libyan forces claim control of central Benghazi neighborhood

East Libyan forces said they had gained control on Saturday over one of two remaining districts of Benghazi where they faced armed resistance. The advance in the central Souq al-Hout neighborhood was the latest step in the slow progress of the self-styled Libyan National Army commanded by Khalifa Haftar, which has been waging a campaign against Islamists and other opponents in Libya's second city for more than three years.

