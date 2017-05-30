East Libyan forces advance in strateg...

East Libyan forces advance in strategic desert town

Friday Jun 2

Forces loyal to Libya's eastern-based Libyan National Army said on Friday that they had entered the strategic oasis town of Waddan, clashing with rival factions after conducting heavy air strikes in the area overnight. The LNA is pushing to expand its presence in central and southern Libya, where it is vying for control with forces linked to the U.N.-backed government in Tripoli and other opponents.

Chicago, IL

