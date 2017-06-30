Dutch to send envoy to Libya 3 years ...

Dutch to send envoy to Libya 3 years after closing mission

Thursday

The Netherlands will send a permanent envoy to war-ravaged Libya, three years after closing its embassy in Tripoli for security reasons, the foreign ministry said. The decision was taken yesterday after a meeting between Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders and his Libyan counterpart as well as the Libyan prime minister.

Chicago, IL

