Covert Emirati Support Gave East Libyan Air Power Key Boost: U.N. Report

Emirati assistance that violates a U.N. arms embargo has significantly boosted air power for forces loyal to Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, a report by U.N. investigators published on Friday said. Air power has helped Haftar's eastern-based Libyan National Army gain the upper hand since last year in Libya's conflict between rival groups vying for power.

