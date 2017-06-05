Bodies of seven African migrants reco...

Bodies of seven African migrants recovered from truck in Libya

Read more: The Star Online

Seven African migrants died, apparently from suffocation, after being locked for two days in a refrigerated truck that was abandoned by people smugglers on the Libyan coast, officials said. Twenty-eight others, including five women, were rescued on Sunday when the truck was discovered at Garabulli, a town some 50 km east of Tripoli that is a common departure point for migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean to Italy.

Chicago, IL

