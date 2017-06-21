Blame the hellhole that Libya has become on Obama, Clinton
Libya is today a chaotic, failed state, and for that, we have Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton's foreign policy - by turns reckless and feckless - in no small part to blame. Thousands of Libyan would-be refugees packed in rickety boats risking their lives attempting to make it across the Mediterranean to Italy brutally underscore the point.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC