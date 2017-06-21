Blame the hellhole that Libya has bec...

Blame the hellhole that Libya has become on Obama, Clinton

Libya is today a chaotic, failed state, and for that, we have Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton's foreign policy - by turns reckless and feckless - in no small part to blame. Thousands of Libyan would-be refugees packed in rickety boats risking their lives attempting to make it across the Mediterranean to Italy brutally underscore the point.

Chicago, IL

