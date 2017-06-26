Benina airport receives first Libyan Airlines Umrah flight
TRIPOLI 26 June 2017: Benina International Airport received on Monday the first Libyan Airlines Umrah flight carrying 155 passengers, coming from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah airport. The plane then arrived at Al Abraq International Airport with 44 passengers on board.
