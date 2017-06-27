At least 24 migrants die as thousands...

At least 24 migrants die as thousands rescued in seas off Libya

Tuesday Read more: Reuters

Red Crescent volunteers recovered the bodies of 24 migrants on Tuesday that were washed up in an eastern suburb of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, as large-scale rescues were made in the Mediterranean. Residents in Tajoura district said the bodies had begun washing up at the end of last week.

