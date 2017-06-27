At least 24 migrants die as thousands rescued in seas off Libya
Red Crescent volunteers recovered the bodies of 24 migrants on Tuesday that were washed up in an eastern suburb of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, as large-scale rescues were made in the Mediterranean. Residents in Tajoura district said the bodies had begun washing up at the end of last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bush calls Moammar Gadhafi, voices satisfaction... (Nov '08)
|Apr '17
|Im Dying
|35
|Russia Joins Call For Gadhafi To Step Down (May '11)
|Apr '17
|Frogmouth Trump
|49
|Libyan rebels in battles outside Gadhafi hometown (Mar '11)
|Apr '17
|Stomach Cancer
|10
|Libyan Leader's Embrace Of Sharia Raises Eyebrows (Oct '11)
|Feb '17
|Dipsydoodle
|79
|Number of undocumented immigrants in U.S. stays... (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|GreatSouthbay4040
|2
|Libyan commander visits Russia to ask for help ... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Libya Calls On Russia To Mediate Cease-Fire (May '11)
|Nov '16
|Stoltenberg of NATO
|48
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC