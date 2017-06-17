900 migrants rescued off Libyan coast

900 migrants rescued off Libyan coast

Read more: Xinhuanet

Ayoub Qassem, spokesman for the Libyan navy, told Xinhua that the coast guards patrol point of the nearby Zawiya city earlier in Friday headed towards Sabratha city and rescued 900 migrants on five boats, including 98 women and 25 children. He also said that the rubber boats were perforated and submerged, and a large wooden boat was without an engine.

