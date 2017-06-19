6 Libyan soldiers killed, injured in ...

6 Libyan soldiers killed, injured in clashes in Benghazi Reuters

TRIPOLI_ 24 June 2017: As many as six soldiers of the Libyan army were killed, while 12 others were wounded during clashes with elements of terrorist organizations in Benghazi. Ali Thabet from the Naval Information Office said that the military operation is still continuing in the city.

Chicago, IL

