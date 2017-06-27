350 migrants land in Sicily, 6 traffi...

350 migrants land in Sicily, 6 traffickers held

Rome, June 27 Police in Sicily arrested a Nigerian, a Bangladeshi and a Gambian accused of people trafficking after a boat with 267 migrants on board arrived at the port of Pozzallo. Police also held three Ukraians after 100 migrants landed in eastern Sicily.

