350 migrants land in Sicily, 6 traffickers held
Rome, June 27 Police in Sicily arrested a Nigerian, a Bangladeshi and a Gambian accused of people trafficking after a boat with 267 migrants on board arrived at the port of Pozzallo. Police also held three Ukraians after 100 migrants landed in eastern Sicily.
