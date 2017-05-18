What does the Haftar-Serraj meeting mean for Libya?

On May 3, Libya 's two rival leaders, Fayez Serraj, the head of the UN- backed Government of National Accord in Tripoli and strongman General Khalifa Haftar , whose Libyan National Army keeps a tight grip on the East of the country, held a surprise meeting in the United Arab Emirates . The encounter spurred fears among Serraj's supporters that the conditions discussed in the Gulf country, a powerful sponsor of General Haftar, may disrupt a UN-brokered peace plan , known as the Libyan Political Agreement , rather than help it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Jazeera.