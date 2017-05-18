UPDATE 2-Death toll rises in southern...

UPDATE 2-Death toll rises in southern Libya attack, defence minister suspended

Reuters

A spokesman for east Libyan armed forces said on Friday that as many as 141 people had been killed a day earlier in an attack on a southern air base, and the head of Libya's United Nations-backed government suspended his defense minister pending an investigation into the incident. The attack at Brak Al-Shati air base shattered a truce in the area, which in recent months had become a flashpoint between military alliances based in eastern and western Libya.

