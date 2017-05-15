UPDATE 1-Italy rescues 484 migrants i...

UPDATE 1-Italy rescues 484 migrants in Mediterranean, finds 7 bodies

Sunday May 14 Read more: Reuters

Rescuers saved 484 migrants from boats in the Mediterranean on Saturday and found the bodies of seven men who had died in the attempt to get to Europe, Italy's coast guard said. More than 45,000 people have reached Italy by boat from North Africa this year, a more than 40 percent increase on the same period of 2016, the International Organization for Migration says.

