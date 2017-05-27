UN Security Council condemns military escalation in southern Libya

"The members of the Security Council condemned the military escalation in southern Libya including the attack at Brak al-Shati on May 18, which reportedly resulted in the summary executions of combatants and civilians," said a Security Statement statement. They welcomed the statement by Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj condemning the military escalation and launching an investigation into the attack at Brak al-Shati.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.