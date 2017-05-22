UN Ramps Up Response As Libya's Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

Conflict, insecurity, political instability and a collapsing economy have contributed to the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Libya, prompting the United Nations refugee agency to announce plans to step-up its presence and programmes there. Amid the increasing complexity of refugee and migrant movements through and from Libya, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi visited Tripoli where he met refugees and migrants in some of Libya's many detention centres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.