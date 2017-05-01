UN Humanitarian Coordinator and WHO c...

UN Humanitarian Coordinator and WHO condemn attack on Sebha Medical Center, Libya

The UN Humanitarian Coordinator and the World Health Organization condemn the armed attack occurring on 30 April in Sabha Medical Center in the South of Libya. While no hospital staff or patients were injured, the incident took place in a ward with women and children, causing fear and undue stress for those seeking medical treatment.

